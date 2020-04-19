Four dead in Georgia house fire

OGELTHORPE, Ga (WMAZ/CBS)- The Macon County fire that killed four people early Saturday may have started in a clothes dryer.

That’s according to Oglethorpe Fire Chief Billy Martin.

He said he believes the victims were a father and three children. No one else was in the home, he said.

Martin says a neighbor reported the fire at 524 Kaigle St. around 2:45 a.m.

“I live around four or five blocks from there and as I left my house, I could see the fire,” he said.

The two-bedroom wood-frame home was engulfed when crews arrived, he said.

He said investigators from the state fire marshal’s office believe the fire started in the family’s clothes dryer — possibly from lint or from oily clothes.

County coroner Brenda Oglesby said the victims appeared to be a young adult man and three children under the age of 10.

They do not have positive identifications yet, and autopsies are scheduled for next week.