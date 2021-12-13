Four Georgians arrested for Human Trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Attorney General Chris Carr announced a 14-year-old trafficking victim has been rescued, and four individuals were arrested as the result of a 10-month investigation.

According to a news release, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened an investigation following an alert that was sent out by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Unit Investigator Bryan Kimbell identified the victim as a child who had been missing for seven weeks before being located by officials in Feb. 2021.

The following individuals were arrested on warrants for the following charges:

Jody Netter Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude

Rape

Child Molestation

Cruelty to Children Raphel Olivia Sewer Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude Courdale Thayer Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude

Cruelty to Children

False Imprisonment

Aggravated Assault Jahaundria Seabron Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude

Warrants for Netter and Sewer were issued on Nov. 2, and warrants for Thayer and Seabron were issued on Dec. 6.

Attorney General Carr described the role of the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit in a prepared statement.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continues to play an integral role in our state’s response to the abuse and exploitation of Georgia’s children,” said Carr. “Our team works from the ground-up to identify potential cases, locate and rescue victims, and prosecute buyers and traffickers. We remain dedicated in our efforts to protect our state’s most vulnerable citizens and look forward to presenting these cases in court.”

So far in 2021, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has opened 25 cases, arrested nine individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in this investigation including: Gwinett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit, South Fulton Police Department, Union City Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.