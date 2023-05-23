HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District (HCSD) is offering free meals for children over the summer.

The Seamless Summer Feeding Program starts on Monday, June 5 and runs until Thursday, June 29.

During this time, children up to 18-years-old are eligible for free meals at Park Elementary and Harris County Carver Middle School.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. while lunch will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We only require that each child provide a legal first and last name. Please help spread the word and ensure that all of our children are fed this summer,” said Brad Johnson, HCSD school nutrition director. “For those who have participated in the program in the last few years, we want to inform them that we are returning to the pre-COVID process of serving meals inside the cafeterias. All meals must be consumed on site; there will be no option to pick up meals.”

More information can be found on the HCSD website.