COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A gentle giant… that’s how the staff at Thrive Senior Living describe their resident Clarence Cunningham. Despite his age, Cunningham can also still pack a punch. On Friday, the senior citizen put on his boxing gloves for the first time in years.

His dream of returning to a boxing gym was made a reality thanks to the staff at Thrive Senior Living. Through their Dream Weaver Program, staff find out the items on a resident’s bucket list and help to accomplish them. As they heard Cunningham reminisce about his days as a boxer, staff member Terry Young had the idea of bringing him to a local boxing gym, 9Round Fitness.

“You know, he’s a big man, but I will tell you he’s really a gentle giant. He’s nice to all the residents that live there at Thrive. He gets a kick out of just talking with folks and today talking with other fellows here about boxing… I mean you just see him light up.” Terry Young, Social Network Director, Thrive Senior Living at Green Island

The moment was cathartic for staff members as they watched their champ back in his element. He kept saying out loud, “It’s coming back to me.”

“It makes me want to cry. It gives me chills. One of the greatest joys I have every single day in what I do is to see our residents come to life. To see them come in at one time, afraid and thinking, ‘Is this it? Is this the end of my life?’ Then to watch somebody like Clarence come in today and to see that fire ignite in his eyes and to see this smile on his face… It means that I have purpose. It means that I’m doing exactly what I’m supposed to do every single day.” Kerry Jo Brooks, Communications Director, Thrive Senior Living at Green Island

“Being a fighter myself and to see that he’s still got that drive to come in here and hit bags… I want to be like that one day.” Alex Gordy, 9Round Trainer

He shows that no matter how old you get, it’s never too late to make your dreams come true. For Cunningham and his supporters, the day was a knockout.