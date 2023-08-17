ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement in response to threats towards the county’s grand jury.

The statement comes in the midst of grand jury members’ personal information being shared on various platforms, according to the sheriff’s office.

You can read the statement below:

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is aware that personal information of members of the

Fulton County Grand Jury is being shared on various platforms.

As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions.

We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty.

If anyone becomes aware of a threat, please call 911 immediately or contact your local police department.”

— The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office