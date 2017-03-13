Funding approved for local college and career academy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The next evolution in education is coming to the Chattahoochee Valley with the recent approval of legislative funding. Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle signed a $3.1 million grant, which will fund a new college and career academy.

High school students in the Chattahoochee Valley will soon have a new academy in the area to expose them to new careers.
Many educators and other administrators believe the money will benefit thousands of students for years to come. There are currently about 40 such schools in Georgia. The specialized charter school will run through partnerships between Columbus State University, Columbus Technical College, and other area businesses and industries.

“It means a lot for the development of high school and college level programs and to train our students for quality, in-demand jobs right now,” Sen. Harbison said. “It’s like putting your money where your mouth is and backing it up, and expressing real support and real care.”

Some of the college and career academy programs will be scattered throughout the Columbus area.

Sen. Harbison says it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach anymore. This new college and career academy, he says, is designed for students to get a personal hands-on learning experience. He says it will give them a head start on their careers. For more information, please click here.

