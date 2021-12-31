GA Dept. of Driver Services closed until Jan. 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’re planning to update your license in the new year, you’ll have to wait a bit. The Georgia Department of Driver Services will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 4.

All DDS locations will be closed through Jan. 3 for tech upgrades. Online services and the DDS2GO app will also be unavailable during this time.

DDS officials say Georgia residents can expect long lines when offices reopen on Jan. 4. They recommend preparing for a wait or planning to visit on another day. DDS officials recommend early afternoons during the middle of the week as the best times to avoid long lines.