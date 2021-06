Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GAINESVILLE, G.A. (WSPA) – A firefighter died over the weekend after a boating accident on Lake Tugaloo, the Gainesville Fire Department said.

27-year-old Firefighter/EMT Chandler Patterson died Saturday night while spending time with family and friends, department officials said on Facebook.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at Gainesville fire stations in his honor.