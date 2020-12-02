 

 

Ga. Secretary of State’s Office holds Wednesday news conference

Georgia
Posted:

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is holding a news conference on Wednesday morning.

The event is set for 9:30 a.m.

This comes after Tuesday’s press conference during which Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, addressed numerous threats of violence received by officials working to certify the election results.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you’re going to take a position of leadership…show some.”

We’ll have a replay of the news conference shortly after it concludes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

