ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is holding a news conference on Wednesday morning.
The event is set for 9:30 a.m.
This comes after Tuesday’s press conference during which Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, addressed numerous threats of violence received by officials working to certify the election results.
“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you’re going to take a position of leadership…show some.”
We’ll have a replay of the news conference shortly after it concludes.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Kwanza Hall wins runoff to briefly fill seat of late Rep. John Lewis
- Ga. Secretary of State’s Office holds Wednesday news conference
- Georgia presidential recount enters final day; Muscogee County on target to meet a midnight deadline
- CSU lights Christmas tree to kick off 2020 WinterFest
- Local business opens Christmas tree farm early for the holidays
- Georgia elections official urges Trump to rein in supporters
- UPDATE: Georgia reports 424,929 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,958 in Columbus
- Hyundai to invest $240 million in West Point expansion, create 678 jobs