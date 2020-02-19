GA special elections may get primaries, but not this year

ATLANTA (AP) – A proposal to change Georgia election law to require party primaries before certain special elections has been amended so that it wouldn’t take effect until 2021.

That’s good news for recently appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is running to defend her seat in a free-for-all special election on Nov. 3.

House Bill 757 was approved by the state House Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday. Loeffler’s race won’t be filtered by party primaries and all candidates will share the November ballot.

A previous version of the bill would have required party primaries in May, giving Loeffler less time to build her record.