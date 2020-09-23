Gas Inc. partners with Feeding America, donating meals to families in need

DALLAS, Ga. (WRBL) – Gas Inc. has partnered with Feeding America to help customers save on propane while donating money to families in need due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Feeding America is a nationwide program that serve more than 40 million people each year through 200 local food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

Gas Inc. says that every new customer who signs up with Superior by Jan. 31, 2021 will receive a $200 credit and Superior will donate $25 to a food bank in the customers community through Feeding America.

“Families across America are feeling the strain from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “As we navigate the coming months, it is support from partners like Superior Plus Propane that help our network of food banks provide more meals to communities in need.”

When Gas Inc. learned of the strain placed on food banks during the pandemic, Gas Inc. knew that they could help. Gas Inc. has committed to donating up to $175,000, or 1.75 million meals, in the communities they serve.

As of April 2020, the number of households that are in need of food have at least doubled or tripled. Feeding America estimates that most of these households include children so the need of help is urgent.

“By choosing Gas Inc., you’re not only choosing reliability, convenience and peace of mind – you’re helping your neighbors who may be in crisis,” says Andy Peyton, president of Superior Plus Propane. “We are proud to partner with Feeding America to fuel hope for families and help solve hunger and food insecurity in our community.”

Gas Inc. offers an online customer portal to place orders, no-run out guarantee and 24/7 customer support. They provide clean and sustainable propane to homes and businesses across the United States.