DECATUR, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced on Thursday the promotion of Justin “Cricket” Lowthorpe to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC), overseeing the GBI’s Region 13 Field Office in Perry, Georgia.

According to the GBI, Lowthorpe started his career in law enforcement with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in 2006 as a jailer and dispatcher. In 2010, Lowthorpe became a certified peace officer and served as a sheriff’s deputy for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, Lowthorpe worked for the Columbus Police Department from 2014 to 2015. The GBI says, Lowthorpe was initially hired as a GBI special agent assigned to the Region 3 Field Office in Americus, Georgia. Lowthorpe is also a member of the Bomb Disposal Unit, the Interview and Interrogation Team, and a Georgia P.O.S.T. certified instructor.

Lowthorpe is also a Buena Vista, Georgia, native and resident who graduated from Columbus State University with a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice in 2010.