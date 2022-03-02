Douglas, Ga. (WRBL) – A teacher has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection to a child molestation case out of Coffee County.

According to GBI officials on March 1, 2022, Nathan Garrett, age 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Molestation and two counts of Sexual Battery.

Officials said at the time of his arrest, Garrett was employed as a teacher at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Coffee County.

The arrest follows a request from the Coffee County School System Police Department for the GBI to investigate allegations of child molestation against Garrett.

After Garrett’s arrest, GBI investigators executed a search warrant at his home in Coffee County with the assistance of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the GBI’s preliminary information indicates that Garrett engaged in sexual activity with students at George Washington Carver. The school is located in Douglas, Ga., and houses all the 9th grade students in Coffee County.

Garrett will be held at the Coffee County Jail.

According to GBI officials, the investigation into Garrett is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Region 4 (Douglas) Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Coffee County School System Police Department at (912) 384-2086. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).