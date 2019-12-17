GBI asking for public assistance in missing person, death cold case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding information on the 2007 disappearance and death of Anita Renee Davis.

Davis, 56 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen around March 2007 in Dekalb County, Ga. Known by the nickname “Nae Nae,” the GBI is continuing to search for information in the missing person and death case.

The GBI’s Forensic Artist Kelly Lawson prepared a sketch to go with a photo of Davis.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.