GBI: Backlog of 3,000 rape kits in Georgia cleared since 2016 law

(AP) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says more than 3,000 rape kits found untested in police evidence lockers have undergone lab tests less than three years after state legislators passed a law to eliminate the backlog.
GBI Director Vernon Keenan appeared at a news conference Friday to make the announcement with Republican House Speaker David Ralston and Democratic state Rep. Scott Holcomb.
Holcomb sponsored the 2016 law to strengthen rape kit testing in Georgia.
Keenan said the law led to discovery of rape kits left for up to 15 years at police stations without being sent to the GBI for DNA testing. Since then, lab tests have linked 321 of those cases to suspects in other crimes. Holcomb said the tests also identified two serial rapists, one linked to 15 crimes.
