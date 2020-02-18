GBI confirming Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn’s body recovered

UPDATE: A Fort Valley man has been arrested in connection with crimes against Anitra Gunn.

The Fort Valley Police Department has arrested DeMarcus Little, age 23, of Fort Valley. Little is charged with Criminal Damage to property.

According to officials, the windows in Gunn’s apartment were smashed and the tires on her vehicle were slashed.

Gunn’s body was found earlier today after she went missing on Friday. Police have yet to released a cause of death for Gunn.

Officials say the offenses of damage to property occurred on Feb. 5th inside the city limits of Fort Valley.

More charges against Little may be forthcoming, according to police.

Chief Michael Spurgeon said, “The investigation into Ms. Gunns disappearance is ongoing at this time.”

The Fort Valley Police Department was assisted by the Peach County Sheriff’s Department and the GBI in their investigation into the disappearance of Anitra Gunn.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (WRBL) – Late Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of missing Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

The heartbreaking update is being attributed to GBI Special Agent JT Ricketson who says Gunn’s body was recovered in Crawford County near the Peach-Crawford county line.



The news is devastating for familes and friends of the Gunn family who still live in east Alabama. The 23-year old was born and raised in Camp Hill Alabama and attended schools in Dadeville.



Gunn was last seen Valentine’s Day morning – her vehicle was recovered over the weekend near her Fort Valley apartment.



News 3 will update you on this story – as we can.