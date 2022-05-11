GEORGIA (WRBL) – A Decatur County couple has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of their baby.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on May 3, 2022, Chadwick Lee Smith and Chavonne Alice McGinness, were arrested on charges of Felony Murder and 2nd Degree Felony Cruelty to Children following the death of the child.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate the case on March 24, 2021, according to the news release.

According to officials, the investigation began after the baby was taken to a local hospital. Officials said at birth, the little boy weighed just over seven pounds, and six weeks later when he died, his weight was five pounds.

On May 2, 2022, the case was presented to a Decatur County Grand Jury, with indictments being brought against the parents.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

