COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday on Halo Trace that left one dead.

According to the GBI, 34-year-old Dustin Allen Phillips from Sharpsburg, Georgia, was shot and killed. No deputies were hurt during the incident.

The GBI says based on preliminary information, on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Halo Trace looking for Phillips.

At the time, Philips was wanted on a murder warrant. The GBI says Philips allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife a day prior during a domestic dispute near the same area on Halo Trace.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they noticed Philips, who ran away. During a chase, Philips pointed a handgun at the deputies and fired multiple times.

Deputies fired in return, hitting Philips several times. Deputies attempted to render aid, but Philips died on the scene.

The GBI says an independent investigation will be conducted and once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 93rd officer-involved shooting in 2023 the GBI has been requested to investigate.