GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Houston County. According to a news release from the GBI, the shooting happened in Warner Robins on July 3, 2022. Officials said one man was killed in the incident.

GBI officials said on July 3, 2022, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Tharpe Road at 10:04 p.m., following reports of a suicidal man.

When deputies arrived, they found James Parks, age 44, barricaded inside a home, according to officials. Deputies made several attempts to make contact with Parks, according to the GBI. After this Parks came out of the home, holding a gun.

According to the GBI, “Parks chambered a round as he turned towards the deputies and deputies shot him.”

Following the shooting, deputies administered first aid to Parks while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical services.

Parks was taken to the Houston Medical Center, where he died.

Following the shooting, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Upon completion of the investigation, the GBI’s results will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.