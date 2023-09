LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of LaGrange released information in a press release about an incident that occurred on Tuesday at the LaGrange City Hall.

According to the city, the incident happened after the city’s council work session right before the executive session on Tuesday and the GBI is currently investigating the incident.

At this time there are limited details about what transpired at the LaGrange City Hall. WRBL will share additional details when more become available.