GBI investigating inmate assault in Appling County

GEORGIA (WRBL) – An allegation of assault by a jailor at a Georgia jail is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The incident happened in Appling County on Jan. 29, 2022, at the Appling County Jail.

Officials said Appling County Jailor, William Rentz, 60, was arrested on one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Violation of Oath of Office, and one count of Battery in connection to the incident.

On Feb. 2, 2022, Appling County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the allegations against Rentz.

According to officials, an inmate identified as Tremar A. Harris, 37, of Baxley, GA was the victim in the incident. The preliminary investigation by GBI agents revealed that Rentz assaulted Harris while Harris was being restrained.

Rentz was booked into the Appling County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (912-367-8120) or the GBI investigative office in Douglas, GA (912-389-4103).