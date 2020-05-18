GBI investigating inmate death at Troup County Jail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an inmate death at the Troup County Jail.

Officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office say that detention officers were made aware of an inmate possibly hanging in their cell. When they went to check on the inmate, Sheriff’s Office personnel were informed and lifesaving measures were administered by jail personnel and nursing staff.

Soon after, fire and EMS arrived to transport the inmate for medical treatment. The inmate was taken to Well Star West Georgia, where they were pronounced dead.

The inmate’s cell and housing unit were locked down and GBI was notified to conduct an investigation into the death. The inmate was alone in their cell at the time of the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the inmate is not being released, pending next of kin notification.