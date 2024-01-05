MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The GBI said that it has opened an investigation into the death of a Mitchell County Jail inmate who died inside an assigned isolation cell.

According to the GBI, the GBII initiated an investigation after receiving a request of the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

The GBI says based on preliminary information, jail staff were conducting a cell check and discovered 26-year-ld Dylan Gage Knight, unresponsive inside his assigned isolation cell.

Life-saving efforts were attempted butt unsuccessful and Knight was pronounced dead at the jail. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Atlanta, Georgia, to determine the cause of death.

The GBI says the case is still ongoing and encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact the GBI’s Regional Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 1-800-597-8477 or on the GBI’s website.