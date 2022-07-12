GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deadly shooting of an elderly south Georgia couple.

According to GBI officials, on July 11, 2022, Virginia Thomas, 73, and Charles Barnett, 75, were found dead in their Waycross home, located at 2906 South Lakeview Drive.

Officials said the couple was in their bed when they were discovered and had both been shot and killed.

Anyone with information about this homicide case is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at 912-389-4103 or the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at 912-287-4327.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). You can also download the GBI’s See Something, Send Something mobile app.