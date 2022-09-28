BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.”

This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia.

According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of the “Gangster Disciples.”

During the investigation, officials seized large amounts of cocaine and marijuana along with numerous firearms — some of which were stolen or possessed by convicted felons.

The following individuals were charged and booked into the Butts County Jail.

In March of 2021, the GBI joined this investigation after trying to break up a fight at a high-school “involving rival gangs.” Two bystanders were shot during this incident.

