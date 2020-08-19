GBI Launches new human trafficking investigations unit

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched a new unit dedicated to investigating human trafficking.

On Wednesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, GBI Director Vic Reynolds, Attorney General Chris Carr, and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal, announced the formation of the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit or HEAT Unit.

“I am proud of the work that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has done in the fight against human trafficking,” said Gov, Kemp. “With this new HEAT Unit, Director Reynolds will have the resources he needs to crack down on this criminal enterprise and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable. By coordinating our efforts with the First Lady’s GRACE Commission, Attorney General Chris Carr, and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, Georgia is making huge strides in combating this evil industry.”

The HEAT Unit will focus on the enforcement efforts of commercial sex trafficking and labor trafficking as well as the rescue of adult trafficking victims. It will be led by a special agent in charge and an assistant special agent in charge. As a startup, the unit will be staffed with four special agents.

First Lady Marty Kemp:

“Today, we take another important step forward in the fight to end human trafficking. I want to applaud Director Reynolds and his team for their hard work in creating this new unit. I am confident it will be a force for good in our state.”

Director Vic Reynolds:

“As a proud co-chair of the First Lady’s GRACE Commission, I am pleased to announce the GBI standing up a brand new work unit to combat the evil plague of human trafficking. The exploitation and trafficking of persons is a problem that affects all areas of the state and all walks of life. The problem is so serious that at times, victims don’t even realize they are victims. With a concentrated effort on identifying traffickers and victims, we strive to make Georgia a safer place to live for all.”

Attorney General Chris Carr:

“Our office is excited to welcome the GBI’s new HEAT Unit to the fight against human trafficking. “Their presence will increase Georgia’s comprehensive approach to eradicating human trafficking – in all its forms – and our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looks forward to working together to protect Georgia.”

Executive Director Jay Neal: