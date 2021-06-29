GBI: Long County death investigated as homicide

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – According the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the discovery of a body at a Long County mobile home park is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says officers responded to the scene at Calhoun Acres Mobile Home Estates shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the body of a female was discovered at the scene.

Officials say there is no indication the woman was a resident of the mobile home park.

A vehicle parked outside the mobile home was towed away, GBI says there is some concern the vehicle played a part in the incident but would not elaborate.

GBI says they are not currently seeking anyone for the homicide, but they are following leads and developing new information.

Officials would not confirm how the woman died but did say they are investigating it as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriffs office at 912-545-2118 or 911

GBI continues to investigate.

This story is developing news. Continue to check this page for the latest updates.