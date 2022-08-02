GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for new clues in a cold case homicide out of College Park, Georgia.

On July 7, 1987, the body of Joann Doyle was found in the back seat of a vehicle Royal Manor Subdivision.

The address for the location in which Doyle’s body was found is 2775 Old Spanish Trail, in College Park.

According to the GBI, the vehicle was abandoned and its doors were locked at the time the body was discovered.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is requesting any information on the case. Please contact the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477. Tips may also be submitted online.