GEORGIA (WRBL) – Several men are facing charges in connection to child sexual exploitation investigations in Georgia. According to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, three men have been arrested as a result of unrelated investigations in Coweta County and Clayton County.

The arrests and charges are as follows:

Chase Lee Glover , age 25, was arrested in Coweta County and charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

, age 25, was arrested in Coweta County and charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children Malik Marshay Lundy , age 19, was arrested in Clayton County and charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

, age 19, was arrested in Clayton County and charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children Marcelo Mejia, age 44, was arrested in Clayton County and charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

According to GBI officials, on July 6-7, eight search warrants were executed in connection to suspects believed to be linked to the online sexual exploitation of children, with Glover, Lundy, and Mejia being arrested as a result.

The GBI began investigating the suspects following separate reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning the possibility that they were in possession of and uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to the internet.

The investigations into these individuals is ongoing and they might face additional charges, according to officials with the GBI. Future arrests are also possible.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

You can also download the GBI’s See Something, Send Something mobile app.