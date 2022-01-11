GBI: Man wanted in shooting of 2 Georgia deputies, $5,000 reward offered

(Tyler Keith Henderson is wanted following shooting of two Georgia deputies in Thomas County/ Photo Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A manhunt is underway following the shooting of two law enforcement officers in south Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tyler Keith Henderson is wanted in connection the shooting of two Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A blue alert was issued following the shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened in Ochlocknee, Ga. in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Henderson is 5’10” tall and weighs 212 pound. When Henderson was last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored jogging pants, light colored tennis shoes. Officials said his direction of travel is unknown.

According to WCTV, the CBS affiliate in Tallahassee, Fla., the two deputies are expected to survive the shooting. WCTV reports, “one deputy was taken to the ER after they were hit under their bulletproof vest, while another was shot in their vest.”

A reward of $5,000 has been issued by the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to Henderson’s arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henderson should call 911 or the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 229-225-4151.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online here. You can also download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

