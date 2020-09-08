GBI now looking for two Texas fugitives in connection to deputy’s shooting

Georgia

(Dalton Potter)

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for two Texas fugitives involved in the shooting of a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy. A Blue Alert has been issued for the two men.

According to the GBI, Dalton Potter, 29, and Jonathan Hosmer, 47, both wanted fugitives in Texas, were driving a stolen trailer in Dalton, Georgia early Monday morning when Whitfield County Deputy Darrell Hackney tried to conduct a traffic stop.

When Hackney pulled the suspects over, multiple shots were fired at him by Potter, according to the GBI. The deputy was hit by a bullet but his ballistic vest protected him.

(Jonathan Hosmer)

Hackney and a second responding deputy, Whitfield County Deputy Adrian Gomez, returned fire but the suspects escaped and later crashed the vehicle on I-75 near the Whitfield/ Gordon County line. Both men are believed to have ran into the nearby woods and have not been located.

GBI officials say Hosmer was captured on video by a home surveillance system in a subdivision located near the crash site.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on these two suspects should call the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office at 706-370-4900 or 911.

