VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a police officer in Clinch County for soliciting a prostitute, according officials.

Derrek Manning, a captain with the Homerville Police Department, was arrested and charged with Pandering and Violation of Oath of Office on March 1, 2022.

After reports surfaced, the Homerville Police Department, on Jan. 28, 2022, requested the GBI investigate allegations that one of its officers had solicited another person for an act of prostitution.

According to officials, preliminary information based on messages between Manning, age 32, and another individual indicated that the act of prostitution occurred in Lowndes County. Manning was arrested in Homerville, Clinch County. After his arrest, GBI agents executed a search warrant at Manning’s home in Lowndes County.

Officials said the GBI’s investigation into Manning is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 4 (Douglas) Office at 912-389-4103 or the Homerville Police Department at 912-487-5306. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or by clicking here.