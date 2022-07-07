GEORGIA (WRBL) – A controversial monument in rural north Georgia has been demolished, following damage from an explosion earlier this week.

The Georgia Guidestones monument located in Elberton, Georgia, was damaged by an explosive device around 4:00 a.m., Wednesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators have released video of the explosion, and video of a silver sedan leaving the scene shortly after.

The mysterious monument, which was erected by an unknown person or group in 1980, has been the subject of conspiracy theories and has been called satanic by some conservative groups.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed whether those conspiracies are linked to the explosion.

Due to safety concerns following the explosion, crews knocked down what was remaining of monument Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 283-2421 or the GBI Athens Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).