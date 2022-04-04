GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in finding a woman wanted in connection to a deadly weekend shooting at an inn in south Georgia.

According to a news release from the GBI, Davisha Latrice Johnson, age 32, is wanted on charges of Felony Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Hahira Inn, located in Hahira, Ga. on Highway 122 off of I-75. Investigators said the shooting victim was found when police responded to a 911 call at 9:10 p.m. at the inn after shots were fired in a one of its rooms.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

The investigation led police to establish Johnson as a suspect in the deadly shooting and secure warrants for her arrest. According to police, Johnson and the victim knew each other.

Johnson is known to frequent the Valdosta area and possibly locations in Quitman, Georgia.

The victim’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Davisha Johnson is asked to call 911, the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090, or Hahira Police Department at 229-794-2440. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the GBI’s See Something, Send Something mobile app.