GBI seeking ID of man found dead in 2019

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found dead in 2019. According to officials, the man’s body was found in Cook County in March 2019.

The individual is described as a white male between 18 and 40 years old. He was five feet eight inches tall and weighed 171 pounds.

When the man was found on March 4, 2019, he was wearing multiple layers of clothing and white tennis shoes with black trim. One of the outer layers of clothing was a set of Georgia Tech pajamas.

He was also wearing a yellow metal angel pin, and a green and tan plastic bracelet that said “Soldier of God”.

Anyone who knows the identity of this man should contact the GBI at 912-389-4103. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477 or submit a tip online.