GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead on a mountain in the northern part of Georgia.

A forensic artist created a rendering of the man in order to help identify him. Investigators believe he was a hiker.

According to a GBI news release, the man’s body was found on Springer Mountain, off the Benton MacKaye Trail, on Jan. 21,2022. That is part of the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County.

When the individual was found, he wearing a small gray t-shirt, a gray fleece long sleeve shirt, tan Wrangler brand cargo pants size 30×32, gray wool boot socks, and Keen brand hiking boots size 10.5. The man had in his possession a black Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter zip pullover, a dark gray Champion brand quarter zip fleece, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment, and a small black folding shovel.

Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.