GBI: Two arrested, charged in child sexual exploitation case in Newton County

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two people have been arrested in Newton County in connection to a case involving the sexual exploitation of children in Georgia.

According to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the two were arrested following an investigation conducted by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Atlanta Regional Office, and the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Both Taylor Boyd, age 17, and Rondriko Mohone, age 39, were arrested on Jan. 20, 2022, in connection to the investigation.

GBI officials said the investigation into Boyd and Mahone began following multiple “independent and unrelated cybertips” sent to the GBI by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tips pointed to activity in Newton County involving the possession and/or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, according to officials.

Boyd, of Covington, has been charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography).

While, Mohone, of Newborn, has been charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography) and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

Both have been booked into the Newton County Jail.

Anyone with information about cases similar to this, involving the exploitation of children, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

