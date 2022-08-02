GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two corrections officers in Barrow County are in custody following a GBI investigation into allegations that they allegedly brought contraband items into the jail in which they were employed, and gave the items to inmates.

According to the GBI, Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, both of Winder, have each been charged with Bribery, Trading with Inmates without Consent of the Warden or Superintendent, Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates, and Violation of Oath of a Public Officer.

Both Perkins and McWhorter worked as detention center officers at the Barrow County Detention Center.

According to the GBI, on June 24, 2022, the Barrow County Sheriff contacted the GBI and asked the agency to investigate suspected criminal misconduct by Perkins. It was believed that he illegally brought contraband into the jail and distributed the illegal items to inmates.

Officials said the GBI’s investigation revealed that Perkins, as well as McWhorter, were getting paid to smuggle contraband into the jail to distribute to inmates.

Both men have been arrested and booked into the Barrow County Detention Center.

Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 307-3080 or the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309.