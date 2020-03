CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An accident involving a tractor trailer on US 280/Georgia 520 Eastbound has caused a traffic delay.

The accident occurred this morning near the Georgia 26 intersection. All lanes were originally blocked due to the accident.

Currently, officials say the accident is expected to be cleared by 11:45 a.m. One eastbound lane has already been cleared, but drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes.