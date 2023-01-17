GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announced that it will now offer disaster assistance to multiple counties affected by severe weather storms on Jan. 12.

According to the (GEMA/HS), Governor Brian Kemp announced residents in the following counties are eligible to apply for disaster assistance:

Troup County

Meriwether County

Butts County

Henry County

Jasper County

Newton County

Spalding County

For those interested in individual assistance, which according to GEMA/HS, is designated for “funding individual and family recovered efforts after a disaster.”

Information on application can be found below:

GEMA/HS says public assistance is available to “local and state government entities and other qualified non-profit programs.”