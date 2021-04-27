GEMA mass vaccination site at Columbus Civic Center to close on May 21

GEORGIA (WRBL) – All GEMA mass vaccination sites for the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia are set close next month. All eight of the sites, located across the state, will shutdown on May 21, 2021. This includes the site located at the Columbus Civic Center.

According to a news release from the Office of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the GEMA sites will stop administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine after April 30, 2021.

“I greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication of our GEMA/HS team over the last few months in getting the life-saving vaccine administered quickly and efficiently in all parts of our state,” said Governor Kemp

After April 30, only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given to patients at GEMA sites.

Additionally, after April 30, the GEMA sites will transition to the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine until closing on May 21.

The GEMA sites are not the only option for vaccinations. To schedule a vaccine appointment at a local public health department, please click here. Local pharmacies are also an option for people who wish to get the vaccine.

“As supply and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines has dramatically increased across the state, far more Georgians are now able to easily access the vaccine at their local pharmacy, grocery store, or doctor’s office,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings.

Governor Kemp is encouraging all Georgians to be vaccinated. He says the state is focusing on working closely with local providers, private partners, public health districts, and community leaders to make that happen. “These highly-effective vaccines are our ticket back to normal, and the state stands ready to assist in getting more shots in arms moving forward,” said Governor Kemp.