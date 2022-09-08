GEORGIA (WRBL) – Over the Labor Day holiday weekend in Georgia, 15 people died in traffic-related crashes and hundreds were arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The agency said in a news release that Georgia State Patrol investigated nine fatal traffic crashes, while local law enforcement agencies investigated five. The crashes resulted in 15 deaths across state during the 78 hour holiday period.

Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities include the Atlanta Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Police Department, and Cobb County Police Department.

More than 300 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

Troopers also investigated more than 400 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in over 200 injuries.

More than 12,600 traffic stops were made, with 7,300 citations and over 7,700 warnings being issued.