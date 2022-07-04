GEORGIA (WRBL) – In June of 1980, the body of a young woman was discovered in Berrien County, Georgia by a group of men running their hunting dogs.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the body was that of 23-year-old Mary Susan Humphrey, who had been last seen about two weeks earlier in the next county over in Valdosta, Georgia.

Humphrey was originally from Lenexa, Kansas but came to Georgia as part of her service to the United States Air Force. An Airman First Class, she was stationed at Moody Air Force Base, where she worked as an air traffic controller.

According to the GBI, Humphrey was last seen by friends on May 30, 1980 in Valdosta. She was leaving Grego’s, a popular night club in the area at the time. Humphrey was with a man she met that night.

GBI officials said Humphrey left the bar and went to the man’s apartment off Forrest Street in Valdosta. The man told officers that Humphrey wanted to go home around 3:00 a.m. She left his apartment walking down Forrest Street near Park Avenue.

The group of hunters found Humphrey’s body on June 15, 1980, about 50 feet off a dirt road known as Old Willacoochee Road or more commonly called Double Bridge Road, in Berrien County.

In 1980, a former boyfriend of Humphrey’s was arrested and charged in the case. On Oct. 10, 1980, the man was acquitted by a Berrien County Jury.

The GBI Douglas Office is asking for any assistance or information from the public which would lead to the identity of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Mary Susan Humphrey. The Humphrey family has remained in touch with investigators and would greatly appreciate getting closure for the loss of their loved one.

If anyone has any information concerning Mary Susan Humphrey, please contact the GBI Office in Douglas, Georgia, at 912-389-4103.