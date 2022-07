GEORGIA (WRBL) – The 1984 murder of a man in Rockdale County has remained unsolved for the past 38 years.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on June 23, 1984, at 8:45 p.m., the body of Dawson Wood was found on the side of the South Access Road, between Hwy. 138 and Salem Road.

Wood had been shot in the head.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is requesting any information on the case. Please contact the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477.