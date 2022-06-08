MACON, Ga. (AP) – Macon is again on track to break its yearly record for homicides after a Monday shooting at a convenience store left two 19-year-old men dead and a third man wounded.

Roderick A. Felton and Braxton Cole were inside a convenience store when they fatally shot each other.

The third victim, 23-year-old Deroderick Collins, was hospitalized with injuries. Security footage shows Felton and Cole shot each other during a confrontation. Bibb County sheriff’s investigators say Collins was a bystander.

Felton and Cole are Macon-Bibb County’s 28th and 29th homicides of the year.

They cap a two-day span when eight people were shot in three episodes.