TUCKER, Ga. (AP) – Firefighters say 20 people are without a home after a Saturday fire damaged an apartment building outside the city of Tucker.

News outlets reported that investigators determined the fire started in a kitchen after one of the residents tried to cook a pizza in a toaster oven.

Two units had fire damage and six units had smoke or water damage. Officials said smoke alarms in the building were not working.

No injuries were reported, but two cats were found dead in one of the apartments