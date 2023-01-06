ATLANTA (WSAV) — State lawmakers will gather under the gold dome in Atlanta to kick off the 2023 legislative session.

With more than 200 lawmakers, Georgia’s legislature is one of the largest in the country. For 40 legislative days, state lawmakers will propose bills and ratify a budget focusing on key areas of education, the economy and elections.

“Having gone through several years of very expensive runoff elections, it would not surprise me if the assembly how we process and do we go to instant runoff voting,” said State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna.

“With the uptick in violent crime, public safety will get the lion’s share of this session,” said State Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Columbus. “Of course education and even though our revenues are up and be as successful as we are.”

State lawmakers say casino gambling, mental health funding, and how to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic will also dominate budget talks.

“Within that budget, we are going to talk about healthcare,” said Rep. Brian Prince, D-Augusta. “That is a major issue but not just in Georgia but a shortage of workers across the nation.”

You may also get more money back from the state, Gov. Brian Kemp said you could get anywhere from $250 to $500 back in tax credits and pay about $500 in property taxes if you are a Georgia homeowner.

The 2023 legislative session should wrap up by early April.