Editors Note: WRBL has requested a photo of the missing child. It will be added to the article when it is provided.

GEORGIA (WRBL) — A missing 3-week-old child last seen on Oct. 26 may be in the company of his mother, according to Jonesboro Police Department.

3-week-old Henry Porter was last seen at Massengale Park in Jonesboro, Georgia, at 3:00 p.m, wearing a blue onesie and a white hat with ears.

Police say Porter is a white male who is 20 inches tall and eight to ten pounds.

Porter has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Porter may be with his mother — Jacquelin Michelle Silva, 33.

Silva is reported as a white female standing at 5’4″ and weighing 250 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jonesboro Police Department (770) 478-7407. Sgt. Bridges can be reached at 470-543-2011.