Georgia and Alabama fans head to their local Columbus bars for 2022 College Football National Championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia and Alabama fans in Columbus put on their game day gear and headed to their nearest big screens for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. For local establishment Outskirts Sports Bar and Grill, the full house was a welcome sight.

The bar opened its doors in the middle of the pandemic. The packed house on Monday was a far cry from when the bar had to do takeout orders to stay afloat during the stay-at-home order.

“It’s going to get loud, there’s going to be a lot of yelling… all season we’ve had a pretty good crowd on college football game days. We have a lot of Alabama fans and we have a lot of Georgia fans and as that game gets underway it’s going to get pretty crazy in here.” Bobby Judge, Owner of Outskirts Sports Bar and Grill

Despite the rivalry on the gridiron, fans from both sides agreed on one thing: supporting local on game day.

“Supporting local always stays in the community and brings more jobs in the community. That’s why we always support Bobby and everyone else here.” Kelly Raley, Fan

For Judge, despite the outcome of the game, his priority was making sure everyone had a fun but safe night.

“I’ve put somebody personally in a cab or Uber and paid for it so that people don’t drive home drunk. Our bartenders are trained to make sure they’re not overserving people and we always care about the well-being of our customers. That’s something that stays at the top of our heads at all times.” Bobby Judge, Owner of Outskirts Sports Bar and Grill

Whether fans were yelling Roll Tide or Go Dawgs, it was a game day to remember.