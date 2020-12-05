 

 

Georgia at center of battle for control of Senate

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The battle for control of the Senate is heating up. It’s a fight centered entirely on Georgia.

Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue both face tough run-off challenges. President Trump plans to headline another rally in Valdosta Saturday night.

But Friday, it was Vice President Mike Pence stumping for Republicans in Savannah. “We will never stop fighting to make America great again. That’s why President Trump and I need David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back in Republican majority in the United States Senate,” said Vice President Pence.

Former President Barack Obama is taking a socially-distanced approach to the election. He held a virtual rally with Democratic contenders, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“You are now once again the center of our civic universe because the special election in Georgia is going to determine ultimately the course of the Biden presidency and whether Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can deliver legislatively all the commitments they’ve made,” said the former president.

Early voting for the Senate runoffs begins December 14th. Election day is January 5th.

